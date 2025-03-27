uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 453,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,015,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

uniQure Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at uniQure

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $673.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

