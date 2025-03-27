UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 37,802 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,802 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,609,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kenvue by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

