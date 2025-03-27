UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 51,525 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $262.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

