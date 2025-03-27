UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $33.93 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,987,000 after buying an additional 478,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,796,000 after buying an additional 451,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,945,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 339,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after acquiring an additional 286,791 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $344.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.