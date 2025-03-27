UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 102,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.