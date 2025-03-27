UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 392,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,288 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,455,000 after buying an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,369,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,260,000 after buying an additional 798,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 50,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

T stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

