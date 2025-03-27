UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $264,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $219,187,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in GE Vernova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,050,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after purchasing an additional 296,464 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $317.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.42 and its 200-day moving average is $321.12. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

