Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 12,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 541,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Uxin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

