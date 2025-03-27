Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

