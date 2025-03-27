Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.30 and traded as low as $37.37. Value Line shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 6,585 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $372.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Value Line by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

