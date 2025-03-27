Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

VO stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

