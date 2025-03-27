Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EVTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 54,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($46.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($45.51). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

