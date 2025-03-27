Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $91.38. Approximately 2,481,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,522,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

