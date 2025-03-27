Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).
Volta Finance Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.84.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- About the Markup Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.