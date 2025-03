Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

Volta Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.84.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

