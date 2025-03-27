Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.85. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 214,629 shares traded.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The company has a market cap of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

