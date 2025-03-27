Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 6.2 %
WAFU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 168,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,308. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.
About Wah Fu Education Group
