Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 6.2 %

WAFU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 168,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,308. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.