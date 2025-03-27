Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance
UMMA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 69,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,208. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $26.44.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
