Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

UMMA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 69,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,208. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

