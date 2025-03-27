Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. 43,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 272,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,092 shares during the last quarter. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

