Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. 43,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 272,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 7.14%.
Institutional Trading of Waterdrop
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Intel’s Strategy to Win the Next AI Frontier
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.