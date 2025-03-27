Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.85. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

