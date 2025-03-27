Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.76. 2,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

