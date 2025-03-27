William P. Foley II Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DNB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 16,274,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Huber Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

