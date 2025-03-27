Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 424,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.