Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
WGO opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $986.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $74.10.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries
In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Winnebago Industries
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel’s Strategy to Win the Next AI Frontier
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.