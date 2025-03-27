WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.