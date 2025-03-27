WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 793.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.