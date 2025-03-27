WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,540 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Knife River comprises 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Knife River worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

KNF opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

