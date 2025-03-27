WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
AGZD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $22.87.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
