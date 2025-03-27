WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 2.4% increase from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 369,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
