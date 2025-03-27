Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.