Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

