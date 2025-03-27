Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

