Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.