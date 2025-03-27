Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

