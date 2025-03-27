Xaar (LON:XAR) Issues Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Xaar Stock Up 1.5 %

XAR stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.89) on Thursday. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £54.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul James acquired 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($12,802.20). 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

