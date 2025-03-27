Xponance Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $555.04 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $638.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

