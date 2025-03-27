Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Synaptics by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
