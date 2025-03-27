Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $299.76 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.05 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.