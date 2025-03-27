Xponance Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Itron by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

ITRI stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

