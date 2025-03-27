Xponance Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.05 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.