Xponance Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.79. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.