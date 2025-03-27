YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.83. 388,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,009,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,745,000 after buying an additional 1,257,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after buying an additional 467,793 shares during the period. Finally, North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,486 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

