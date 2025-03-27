Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Danaher Q1 Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. Danaher has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

