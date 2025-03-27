Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.72 ($34.11) and last traded at €31.70 ($34.09). Approximately 1,396,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.57 ($33.95).

Zalando Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.13.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.