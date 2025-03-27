Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,268 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

