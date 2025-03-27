Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $164,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

