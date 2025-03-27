Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,902,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

