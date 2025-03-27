zSpace (ZSPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect zSpace to post earnings of ($1.36) per share and revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

zSpace Stock Performance

ZSPC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. zSpace has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZSPC shares. Barrington Research began coverage on zSpace in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of zSpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of zSpace in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

