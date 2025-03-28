100,000 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.

Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 9.5% of Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

