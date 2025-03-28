1,024 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day moving average is $288.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

