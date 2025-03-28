13,296 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Riverchase Wealth Management LLC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.